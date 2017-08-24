Nastier Than Fans Know! ‘RHOC’ Producers Scrambling As Vicki Refuses To Film With Tamra

Real Housewives of Orange County’s arch-nemeses Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are making things very difficult for producers behind-the-scenes, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Gunvalson, 55, “straight up told Bravo execs that she will not film” with Judge, 49, from now on, no matter what!

And according to the insider, Judge feels the exact same way about her friend-turned-enemy.

The two managed to avoid any on-screen blowout fights so far this current season, due mainly to the fact that they spent a very minimal amount of time filming together,” the source told Radar.

But the two ladies are acting even more difficult in negotiations for season 13.

“Vicki and Tamra are absolutely both coming back next season. The network will not boot either one of them and they both know it,” the source told Radar.

“Producers do not know what to do about it at this moment, and they are considering paying each one of them a substantial bonus to coexist in the same scenes together,” the source said. “They are the reason that the Orange County franchise continues to do so well.”

As fans know, the current bad blood began when Judge tried vehemently to have Gunvalson booted from the cast over claims that the grandmother of two had a part in ex Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam. Since then, the two blond divas have been at each other’s throats.

