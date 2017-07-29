Princes Diana Said Charles Only Wanted Sex Once Every Three Weeks

Princess Diana revealed her husband Prince Charles wasn’t interested in having sex with her too often after she gave birth to their second and final child, son Harry—in the most recent revelation to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

In videos shot in the early 1990s revealed by the late Diana’s former voice coach, Peter Settelen, she told him after she had Harry, Charles rarely wanted to hit the sheets with her—and blamed it all on her love rival, his longtime mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.

“There was never a requirement for it from him — once every three weeks, about — and I kept thinking it followed a pattern. He used to see his lady [Camilla] once every three weeks before we got married,” Diana said, as the Daily Mail reported.

Settelen got the explosive footage after telling her when giving her voice lessons, “I want to bring a camera. I want you to see you and we will do your story. You can tell me your story, then you can watch.”

He explained to Princess Diana that the video exercise would “show you who you are.”

But the videos reveal the desperately unhappy royal chatted about much more than vocal matters!

Former Coronation Street British actor Settelen shot 16 videos of his famous pupil at Kensington Palace as she sought more confidence in public speaking about her pet charity projects.

Although Di’s butler Paul Burrell had the videos after her death, Settelen fought a legal battle for them and won ownership of the tapes in September 2003, the Daily Mail reported.

NBC in America broadcast excerpts from the video tapes in 2004, but now, to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of Di’s tragic car accident death, Settelen has made a deal for them to be seen for the first time in Britain for the show Diana: In Her Own Words, set to run August 6.

They show Diana in January 1993, just a month after her separation from the Prince of Wales, discussing all the problems in her life, which she mostly blamed on Camilla.

“If I could write my own script I would have my husband go away with his woman and never come back,” Diana told Settelen.

The People’s Princess also confided that she was in love with her married bodyguard Barry Mannakee. He served her beginning in 1985, a year after the birth of Prince Harry, when Di’s marriage woes festered.

Although Diana doesn’t identify Mannakee on the tape by name, she said, “‘He was the greatest fellow I have ever had. I was always waiting around trying to see him. Um, I just, you know, wore my heart on my sleeve. I was only happy when he was around.”

She admitted Mannakee provided the closeness she wasn’t getting in her marriage.

“I was quite happy to give it all up (her royal life), just to go off and live with him. Can you believe it? And he kept saying he thought it was a good idea, too,” the royal beauty laughed.

In the videos, Diana also said she saw Mannakee as a “father figure” and added, “I was like a little girl in front of him the whole time. Desperate for praise. Desperate.”

According to other reports, Diana flirted with Mannakee in front of her servants.

Still, it seemed just an affair of the heart as on the tapes, she denied having sex with Mannakee.

Mannakee was reportedly transferred to another job after his bosses decided he was too familiar with Diana after the year he guarded her.

In 1987, he was killed in a road traffic accident.

Diana was devastated when Prince Charles who broke the news of the bodyguard’s death to her.

Six years after the married Mannakee’s death, Diana told Settelen, “I should never have played with fire, but I did, and I got burned.”

Incredibly, Diana, whose own death in a 1997 car wreck later raised questions, said she believed Mannatee was “bumped off.”

Prince Charles and Di were officially divorced in 1996. People around the world were devastated when Diana died in a car accident the following year in Paris. She was just 36. Charles married his longtime mistress Camilla in 2005.

Princess Diana’s tragic death on August 31, 1997 is being marked by a slew of TV specials and the shocking videos are put to good use in the latest show.

Charles’s side of the story on the divorce and his sex life with Diana was recently revealed in his letters that were made public.

