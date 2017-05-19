It’s Official: Court Names Prince’s True Heirs After Year-Long Court Battle!

Prince’s long and messy estate battle is finally coming to an end! RadarOnline.com has learned that a Minnesota court has officially determined a set of heirs who might get a cut of his millions.

Court documents obtained by Radar list the heirs as such: his half-brothers, Omarr Baker, Alfred Jackson and John Nelson; his half-sisters, Sharon Nelson, and Corrine Nelson; and his full sister Tyka Nelson.

The documents do, however, leave open the possibility for more heirs to come forward within a year’s time, after that it’s a closed case for any more potential heirs to come forward.

PHOTOS: Peace At Last: Inside Music Icon Prince’s Wild Life

The order from the court states that there shall be no distribution of assets from the estate to the heirs without a formal order from the court. The estate is currently being handled by an appointed trust Comerica Bank Trust which was designated by the First Judicial District Court Of Carver County.

Prince died of a an overdose of the opioid fentanyl and making things more complicated, he did not leave a will. His body was found in the elevator of his estate in Minnesota named Paisley Park on April 21, 2016 he was just 57 years old. The legal wrangling over not just his estate but his music catalog has been non stop since his passing.

PHOTOS: Shocking! Prince Spotted Just Four Days Before He Died

As Radar previously reported, the late singer’s home had become a drug den in his final years. Carver County Sheriff’s search warrants reported that he had pill bottles filled out under different names, and various drugs hidden in various bottles around his home.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.