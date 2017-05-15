Shocking Loss

Powers Boothe Dead At 68

The 'Sin City' actor passed away in his sleep.

Powers Boothe, famed Sin City and Deadwood star, died in his sleep Sunday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was 68.

“It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe,” pal Beau Bridges tweeted on Sunday. “A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband.”

According to The Daily News , a private funeral will be held in his home state of Texas. His family members have also discussed the possibility of a memorial celebration for the actor.

Other stars quickly paid tribute to the actor upon hearing of his passing.

Boothe is survived by wife Pam, daughter Parisse and son Preston.

