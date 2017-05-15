Powers Boothe Dead At 68

Powers Boothe, famed Sin City and Deadwood star, died in his sleep Sunday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was 68.

“It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe,” pal Beau Bridges tweeted on Sunday. “A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband.”

According to The Daily News , a private funeral will be held in his home state of Texas. His family members have also discussed the possibility of a memorial celebration for the actor.

Other stars quickly paid tribute to the actor upon hearing of his passing.

Terrible. We were incredibly lucky to have him on Shield. He taught me a lot. RIP Powers. My heart is with his family. — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) May 15, 2017

Goodbye Powers Boothe. Brilliant actor with the best name ever. I grew up watching his work – seen here playing Rev. Jim Jones in 1980. pic.twitter.com/WkiU9Wc6ZY — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) May 15, 2017

I loved working with Powers Boothe. A towering Texas gentleman and world class artist. Rest In Peace, amigo. pic.twitter.com/Gw3hdbA3JV — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 15, 2017

Boothe is survived by wife Pam, daughter Parisse and son Preston.

