Paula Deen ‘Pedophile’ Priest Suicide: Cops Begin Death Probe

New details of the disturbing suicide of Paula Deen‘s “pedophile” priest brother-in-law are expected to emerge later this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A rep for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed to Radar that the autopsy of Henry B. Groover, II – Deen’s brother-in-law and the man she called her “spiritual advisor” – will take place on January 19.

As Radar reported, Savannah police opened told Radar that a suicide investigation was opened on January 17.

Groover – the brother of Deen’s husband Michael Groover and a Dominican priest – committed suicide just days after he was served with an explosive new lawsuit that accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting a young man, Ancil Harvey Gordon III.

Filed in Savannah, the lawsuit obtained by Radar claims that Groover was a “sexual predator,” who was “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile…”

“From the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegual sexual acts,” the lawsuit alleges.

Gordon’s lawsuit says Groover “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illocit substances to lure and otherwise attract” the young man for “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Mark Tate, told Radar exclusively, “Clearly this sad man knew that all his sins were about to be revealed in a way he could not any longer deny nor live with. It’s a sad ending for a sad man made only worse by the untold numbers of children whose lives were ruined by his perversions.”

Gordon and his wife had asked for a trial jury to award monetary damages.

Story developing.

