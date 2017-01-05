Back For More! Nicole Curtis To Face Baby Daddy Again In Bitter Custody Battle

Nicole Curtis’ custody battle over her son, Harper, is far from over, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Rehab Addict star is set to appear in court next week to face off against her baby daddy, Shane Macguire. The former couple most recently appeared in court together last month after Curtis, 40, refused to give Maguire, 54, parenting time with Harper, 1.

As a result, the judge ordered the estranged pair to work together with their lawyers to make a three-month schedule and that they could post pictures of Harper on social media with their best judgment.

Then, the court ruled that Curtis was no longer to travel with Maguire and Harper to New Zealand this month for a family reunion. She was also ordered to help Maguire obtain Harper’s passport immediately.

The judge also decided against having Curtis undergo a psychological evaluation, despite Maguire’s multiple requests.

Stay with Radar for the latest on Curtis’ courtroom drama.

