Nick Carter Accused Of Rape By Singer Melissa Schuman: ‘I Felt Scared & Trapped’

Dream singer Melissa Schuman accused Nick Carter of rape only weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the Backstreet Boys singer was investigated for sexual assault in 2006.

Schuman, 33, met Carter, 37, on the set of a movie.

“My first impression of him, he was kind and charismatic so when he asked if I’d like to hang out with him and his friend at his Santa Monica apartment on our off day of shooting, I said yes,” she wrote on her blog Melissa Explains It All. “I invited my roommate to come with me.”

When Schuman arrived to the barely-furnished apartment, Carter, then 22, provided the women liquor. After taking a shot, she joined him to his office to listen to new music he was working on.

“He turned off the light and we sat there in the computer light listening to his new stuff,” she wrote. “And naturally we started to kiss. He was aware that I was a virgin and that I held to religious conservative Christian values. I was vocal about this.”

PHOTOS: Death, Addiction & Poverty: Troubled Aaron Carter’s Tragic Family Secrets

Schuman then described the “graphic, violent sexual behavior” that occurred when the two went into the bathroom.

“I asked him what we were doing in there,” she said. “He didn’t respond and continued to kiss me. He then picked me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants. I told him I didn’t want to go any further. He didn’t listen. He didn’t care. He told me, ‘Don’t worry. I won’t tell anybody.'”

Although she protested, Carter took off her pants and performed oral sex.

“I told him to stop, but he didn’t,” she wrote. “So I turned off the bathroom light so I wouldn’t see anything. He kept turning the light back on because he told me he wanted to look at me. I remember thinking at that point that maybe after this he will just stop, but he didn’t.”

PHOTOS: Nick Carter Arrest: Inside ‘Intoxicated’ Singer’s Night Behind Bars

Carter then took Schuman to another bathroom to “pick up where he left off.”

“He then took off his pants,” she penned. “I will never forget this moment. He sat himself on the bathroom counter and asked me to perform oral sex on him. I declined, he was upset. He told me, ‘I did it for you and it’s only right you do it for me.'”

Schuman explained that she felt “scared and trapped,” as Carter was growing “very angry and impatient with me.”

“I couldn’t leave. It was evident to me, that I couldn’t leave,” she penned. “He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me. My friend couldn’t help me, I didn’t even know where she was. So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started.”

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

But it wasn’t over, as Carter then took her to the bedroom.

“He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me,” she wrote. “Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘It’s all me baby.’ It was done.”

Schuman then cited RadarOnline.com’s exclusive story where Carter was investigated for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old fan at a house party in 2006.

“The victim in the above article remains unnamed and I can’t blame her,” she wrote. “I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story. We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared. I believe you. I stand with you and together I hope we can bring light to things that have been lost in the darkness for so long.”

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

A rep for Carter exclusively told Radar in a statement: “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

In October, Radar reported Carter was investigated for sexual assault during an incident that took place on March 26, 2006 and March 27, 2006.

According to the police report obtained from the West Allis Police Department in Wisconsin, the alleged victim told the reporting officer that her cousin was an acquaintance of Carter’s and that he offered to fly the two women to Key, West Florida.

At Carter’s friend’s home, they began drinking. After Downing six shots, the woman claimed she felt “buzzed,” but not intoxicated.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

“Carter told her he wanted a picture of her a**,” the report read. “[The woman] turned around and Carter approached her, pulled down her pants and someone took a picture of [the woman.]”

Carter’s friend Rob Kalouch then tried to kiss her, but she denied because she had a boyfriend.

“At one point, Carter and Rob pulled [the victim’s] tube top off her and both males touched her breasts,” the report read. “She continued to tell them that she was not that kind of girl, has a boyfriend and wants to save herself for marriage.”

Then Carter allegedly “unbuttoned her jeans and slid his hand down her jeans and underpants. [The woman] indicated Carter briefly inserted his fingertips into her vagina.” When Carter pulled his hand out of her pants, he reportedly told her, “You’re lying, you are not a virgin.”

PHOTOS: Booze, Boys & Sordid Park Liaisons: Kevin Spacey’s Secret Gay Past Exposed

When she went to the bathroom, Kalouch followed her. She claimed he “pushed her to her knees and exposed his penis.”

“Rob pushed [the woman’s] head towards his penis and inserted his penis into her mouth,” the report continued. “Rob used his hands to push [the woman’s] mouth back and forth on his penis.”

Carter then entered the bathroom and exposed his penis. “[Carter] grabbed onto [the victim’s] shoulder and directed her mouth onto his penis,” the report read.

When Carter realized she was crying, he removed his penis from her mouth and reportedly yelled at Kalouch, “You always make your women cry. You can’t make your women cry.”

PHOTOS: Kevin Spacey SLAMMED Over Apology For Teen Sex Assault Accusations: You’re ‘Disgusting!’

Carter and Kalouch then left the residence. That’s when the woman phoned her sister and boyfriend in Milwaukee for help. She claimed she did not leave the residence because she was not sure of their whereabouts. She flew home the next morning.

The West Allis Police Department collected the woman’s clothes and a sexual assault examination kit was completed.

Carter and Kalouch refused to speak with investigators regarding the incident. No charges were brought against either Carter or Kalouch, and the case was closed in June 2006.

“The case has been thoroughly investigated, but because of your desire not to pursue or file charges, or due to other arrangements made with the suspect, no further action will be taken by us at this time,” a detective from the Key West Police Department wrote.

A rep for Carter told Radar in a statement: “The fact is that there was insufficient evidence to charge my client (or the friend for that matter), and therefore no charges were ever pursued by the District Attorney.

Nick had no physical contact whatsoever with the woman, and definitely did not “force her to perform oral sex on him” or “insert his fingers in her vagina.” The woman fabricated the claims against Nick for one simple reason – she was hoping to extort money from him.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.