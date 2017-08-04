Is Gregg OK? Nene’s Husband Suffers Scary Crisis While Filming ‘RHOA’

A production insider for The Real Housewives of Atlanta is claiming Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg may have suffered a stroke, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Gregg had what his doctors believe was a stroke,” a production insider told Radar. “The RHOA cameras filmed the entire ordeal for the show — including his visit to the emergency room and the aftermath. Gregg’s health serves as a major storyline for Nene on season 10.”

“Although he is expected to make a full recovery, Gregg has been ordered to bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load,” the insider added.

“Kim Zolciak posted the signs of a stroke on Instagram because she had a stroke too,” the insider explained. “Nene liked it and said it was important to know the signs.”

Radar reported that Kim, 39, suffered a “mini stroke” while competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2015. Doctors told Radar exclusively that her plastic surgery could have caused her near-fatal scare.



While a rep for Nene denied that Gregg suffered a stroke, Nene, 49, recently told fans that Gregg, 62, was dealing with an “issue,” saying: “My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything. We have been together for 20 years. We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now, but prayers are going up and fingers are crossed that he’s going to be just fine.”

Nene and Gregg’s relationship has been tumultuous, as the couple divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013.

