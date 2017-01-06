New Beginnings! Scheana Shay Makes Major Move After Skipping Cast Trip To Cabo

New year, new Scheana Shay!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Vanderpump Rules star is “starting new” this year, and is looking at apartments.

“Scheana is starting new,” an insider told Radar, noting that a new home would give her the fresh start she’s looking for.

“She got a puppy to help her through the divorce too!” the insider added.

Radar previously reported that Scheana and her estranged husband Mike settled their divorce in December, and are currently waiting on a judge to sign off on their papers.

They spent the holidays apart, as Scheana, 31, was in Los Angeles and Mike, 28, was in Michigan. Her parting gift to him was his plane ticket.

“She wants to be the bigger person and does want the best for Shay,” the insider insisted. “ She knew helping him spend the holidays with his family in Michigan was the right thing to do.”

