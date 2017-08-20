Matthew Perry Looks Rough Misses Mini Friends Re-Union On His Birthday – Details

Matthew Perry looked rough as he celebrated his 48th birthday alone in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox had a mini Friends re-union dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

The women, who have remained close friends off the screen, appeared to be in high spirits as they were joined by Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman.

But sadly, Perry, no longer looks like his dapper character on the popular sitcom, Chandler Bing, as he has piled on the pounds and looks more disheveled these days too.

The iconic tv star cut a casual figure during his solo outing as he donned a black T-shirt, black bootleg denim jeans and a loose-fitting creased linen shirt as he hit-up some stores.

Perry did not appear to be in great spirits – wearing small sunglasses and carrying a crumpled brown paper bag in his hands – as he walked to his car.

Friends came off the air in 2004 after a successful 10 years stint and Perry has had several noted issues.

He has struggled with addiction problems and attended rehab while trying to get his life back on track.

