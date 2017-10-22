Glee-ful! Matthew Morrison Shows Off New Baby Son

Former Glee star Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente have become proud parents.

They made the announcement via Instagram posting black and white images of their baby boy Revel James Makai.

Matthew, 38, uploaded a picture of his hand fist-bumping his baby’s, and he captioned with a message ‘To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison.’

The Broadway star gushed: ‘Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning…’

This is the first child for the couple who got married back in 2014.

Proud new mom Renee, 33, also uploaded an Instagram photo of her bouncing baby boy lying in what appeared to be his father’s arms.

The ‘Divergent’ actress ended her caption: ‘My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James!’

