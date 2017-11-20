Ryan Edwards Takes Drug Test After Maci Bookout Bans Him From Seeing Their Son

Ryan Edwards is staying sober for the sake of his son. The Teen Mom OG dad revealed in a sneak peek that he took a drug test to be able to see his son Bentley with baby mama Maci Bookout.

“I took a hair follicle test,” Edwards told his wife Mackenzie Standifer. “Just to see what happens. See if I could pass one yet or not. I don’t have my hopes up because it stays in your hair longer. It says 90 to 100 days.”

Edwards then explained that he hasn’t been able to see the 9-year-old because of his drug issues.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Maci’s Baby Daddy Ryan Edwards Admits To Murdering Cats

“Hopefully tomorrow I’ll get the results back,” he said. “I’m so tired of waiting to see Bentley.”

In a trailer for season 7, Bookout explained how she must be present to make sure he passes the test.

Ryan's doing all the necessary steps to make sure he can spend time with Bentley. 💙 9 DAYS until #TeenMomOG is back with an all-new season! pic.twitter.com/GTHS1HbDRK — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) November 18, 2017

As viewers know, Edwards was caught on camera slurring his words and falling asleep at the wheel while driving to his wedding. Standifer asked if her then-fiancé took Xanax before driving.

PHOTOS: Maci Bookout Accused Of Knowing About Pregnancy Before Finding Out On Camera

Edwards checked into rehab soon after the scene aired.

It seems Edwards passed the test, as Bentley was at his father’s wedding reception on Saturday, November 18.

At the reunion show, Edwards’ wife slammed Bookout for discussing his substance abuse issues on camera.

PHOTOS: Underage Boozing, Boob Job Rumors, Wild Tats & Tax Debt! ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout’s 12 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals EXPOSED

“Maci you told me to my face merely days after I had informed you that Ryan was seeking help that you have known about his problem since November… that was 186 days he could’ve died and still you said nothing,” she said. “You let everyone know that you feared for his life while concurrently exploiting Ryan’s addiction on the show.”

She continued, “I had only known bout it for two days before Ryan was walking into treatment. Instead of solving the problem or doing what you could to make an effort to solve it you decided to humiliate Ryan.

Bookout called her “ridiculous.”

The season premiere of Teen Mom OG airs Monday, November 27 at 9/8c on MTV.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.