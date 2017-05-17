Woman Sues To Stop Tonight’s ‘RHONY’ Episode From Going On Air!

A longtime friend of Luann de Lesseps is suing to stop tonight’s Real Housewives of New York episode from airing, RadarOnline.com has learned, in a last-minute attempt to avoid airing an embarrassing conversation in which she trashes hubby Tom D’Agostino!

Barbara Kavovit, a former contractor who started a line of women-specific tools called DIYVA, was speaking with Housewife Carole Radziwill at a recent charity event in Manhattan.

It was no secret that RHONY cameras were rolling at the event, but when Kavovit asked to speak with Radziwill in private, she apparently wasn’t aware that the bestselling author was still wearing a mic!

That’s when Radar sources say Kavovit began to dish dirt on D’Agostino, even claiming that de Lesseps almost pulled out of their wedding a few days before it happened!

“At approximately 10 p.m. in the corner of the restaurant and away from any filming activities, (Kavovit) had what she believed to be a private conversation with an individual known as Carole Radziwill,” the emergency Manhattan Supreme Court suit says. “Unbeknownst to her, Ms. Radziwill was wearing a microphone and this conversation was recorded.”

That conversation is set to air on the show TONIGHT, and already there is fallout!

“Luann texted Barbara yesterday saying she would never speak with her again,” a source told Radar.

Kavovit claims in her lawsuit that Radziwill needed her permission to be taped … but New York state law requires consent by only one party member.

Kavovit is now asking a judge to bar the show from using her “likeness and/or voice in any manner,” but with the episode set to air in just a few hours, it may be too late.

Story developing

