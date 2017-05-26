‘Little People’ Star Molly Roloff’s Top-Secret Wedding Details Revealed!

Unlike her parents and brothers Jeremy and Zach, Amy and Matt Roloff’s daughter Molly leads a much more private life far from the family farm in Oregon.

The proud parents announced the 23-year-old’s engagement last December, but little is known about the covert reality star’s wedding plans.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the bride-to-be and her mystery fiancé, Joel Silvius, will tie the knot on August 5 of this year.

Unlike her brothers, it seems Molly will not get married on the family’s farm outside Portland. Instead, she opted for Washington, where she lives with Joel.

The couple met while attending Whitworth University, and currently resides in Spokane.

On an episode of the long-running TLC reality show last summer, Molly announced at her college graduation party that she had scored her dream accounting job in the east Washington city.

According to Linked In, Joel works as a reporting analyst.

While the clan will soon be celebrating the new union, other family members’ relationships are fractured.

As Radar readers know, Molly’s father Matt, 55, just announced his controversial romance with his assistant, Caryn Chandler, 49 — a move that infuriated his ex-wife Amy, 52.

In another rift, Molly’s black sheep brother Jacob, 20, recently slammed the family’s reality show again, calling it “fake” and “staged.”

