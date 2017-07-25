War Of Words: ‘Little People’ Stars Matt And Amy Roloff Both Writing Tell-Alls!

The big beef between two of the Little People stars continues to grow.

First, Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff announced she was writing a juicy tell-all after being betrayed by ex Matt, who moved on from their divorce with his personal assistant, Caryn Chandler.

Now, it’s Matt’s turn to write a book of his own.

“As many of you know… more [than] a year ago I had major [neck] surgery,” Matt, 55, wrote on his Facebook page. “Going thru the extreme discomfort and pain and meeting other adults and kids in the hospital struggling with maintaining hope for their future (and my own) I was inspired to write a fun, uplifting children’s book based on having faith, hope and perseverance for life after surgery and/or adversity.”

“After a year of recovery, hard work and continuing support from you) all… I have finally sent the final manuscript off to the printer today. The Lord willing… and the presses don’t dry up… I should have printed copies of my life dream ( to write a children’s book) available in the next 20 days.”

Matt says the book is meant to “inspire” others, and entertain all who read it. That sounds like a different approach from Amy’s book, which she teased on her personal Facebook account.

“Words are powerful,” she shared. “Hopefully going to use them in a way that impacts others.”

Mother of four Amy, 52, recently admitted how difficult it was to watch her ex date her former friend.

“Caryn has been Matt’s personal assistant. Now that they’re dating, of course that’s hurtful,” she recently said on the show.

Amy and Matt’s rebel son Jacob also recently revealed his own troubles following life on the show in his personal tell-all, Verbing.

Jacob, 20, quit the show several years ago and began slamming his family on social media, accusing them of stealing his child star earnings, and scripting scenes on the series. However, he has mended relationships with his parents and siblings over the past year.

