Lisa Vanderpump Dog’s Tragic Death: Beloved Pup Collapsed From Heart Attack

Lisa Vanderpump‘s beloved dog Pink died from a sudden heart attack yesterday, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a source very close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, the 6-year-old Pomeranian suddenly collapsed and began bleeding out of her mouth as Vanderpump’s horrified husband looked on.

Ken Todd attempted to perform CPR on the way to the vet, but sadly it was too late. Unfortunately, Vanderpump was filming titles for RHOBH at the time.

“Ken called Lisa at work and she could just hear him crying,” the source told Radar.

After the death was confirmed, Todd brought the deceased pup to Vanderpump’s set.

“Lisa was hysterical and cuddled her dog, not believing she was dead,” the source said.

Though costar Kyle Richards comforted her, the star was too devastated to continue shooting.

“Lisa knows she is only one little dog, but she was their little baby,” the insider added. “Now, she remains dedicated to trying to save dogs worldwide through the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.”

As Radar previously reported, Vanderpump announced the sad news in an Instagram post last night.

“We are devastated to see you go so suddenly,” she said.

The couple also still pet parents to Pomeranian Giggy and a number of other dogs and swans. Sadly, Giggy‘s biological father Daddio died in 2015.

