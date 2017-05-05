‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Reveals Scary Photo Of Daughter Ali Hooked Up To Tubes

Leah Messer has said her daughter Ali, who suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy, has been getting stronger. But a recent photo of the 7-year-old led fans to believe the little girl had taken a turn for the worse.

“My sunshine everyday,” Messer, 25, wrote, using the ominous hashtag #sayaprayer.

In the pic, Ali appears to have tubes and medical tape wrapped around her head and face.

My sunshine everyyyday!🙌🏼💗 #sayaprayer #night 💋 A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on May 4, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

The Teen Mom 2 star’s followers immediately began to express concern.

“What happened? Sending prayers!” one woman said.

“Praying for you and your family,” wrote another.

PHOTOS: Leah Messer Throws Birthday Bash For Twins— Without Hubby Jeremy!

A day prior, Messer offered a clue about her daughter’s medical condition.

“Ali wants to cancel her sleep test study and be the audio gal,” she joked in a photo of the little girl playing with filming equipment, likely related to the MTV reality show. “What do you guys think?”

Ali wants to cancel her sleep test study and be the audio gal. What do you guys think? 🤔 She's toooo stinking cute😍 A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on May 4, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

As Radar has extensively reported, Ali often relies on a wheelchair to get around. She often falls down while walking, and struggles to keep up with twin Aleeah “Gracie” and little sister Addie, 4.

Last season, Messer and Ali’s father, ex-husband Corey Simms, 27, discovered she had dropped weight after refusing to eat.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ 2 Star Leah Messer’s Secrets & Scandals Revealed

Fortunately, after genetic testing, Messer and Simms have learned that Gracie does not suffer from muscular dystrophy as previously feared, sources told Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.