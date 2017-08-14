Leah Messer Admits To ‘Neglecting’ Daughters: ‘I Feel Bad!’



Leah Messer once lost custody of her twin daughters to ex-husband Corey Simms amid drug rumors. After winning custody back and getting her life on track, has the Teen Mom 2 star returned to her monster mom ways? The mother-of-three admitted to neglecting her daughters in a sneak peek.

In the clip, Messer, 25, opens up to co-star Kailyn Lowry about her struggle to balance college and motherhood.

“Recently I started college,” she told Lowry, 25, over FaceTime. “The campus is like an hour away and I feel like I’m neglecting my kids a little bit. I feel bad.”

But Lowry insisted that going to school is the best thing for her family.

“You’re not neglecting them,” she said. “This is something you want to do and have to do for yourself. Don’t feel bad. Be patient with yourself because honestly if you’re overwhelming yourself and thinking you’re neglecting your girls it’s going to show with your school work.”

Messer continued that while she doesn’t want to drop out, she might switch over to online classes.

Messer was accepted into West Virginia State University in November 2016. She admitted over Twitter that she was undecided on her major.

The mother of twins Ali and Aleeah, 7, with Simms and Adalynn, 4, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, was accused of being a monster mom when she was caught on camera feeding her children dinner at midnight on a school night.

She also sent them to school late and without breakfast on another episode.

Although Messer denied abusing drugs, she was busted falling asleep mid-sentence and slurring her words on various episodes.

Simms received full custody of his twins in October 2015 after Messer’s 30-day stint in rehab months before for anxiety and depression.

They agreed on 50/50 custody in January of 2016.

