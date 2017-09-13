Larry King Shocks Fans With Lung Cancer Diagnosis At 83!

Larry King has overcome lung cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV host, 83, revealed to Us Weekly that he found out about his shocking diagnosis during a routine procedure and underwent surgery immediately after to cure it.

“I go for my checkup and they say, ‘Let’s do a chest X-ray, and the doctor said to me, ‘Something looks funny,'” he recalled. “They said the spot looked pretty small. I then did a CAT scan then a PET scan and then he said to me, ‘You have lung cancer, but it looks very small, in the beginning stages.'”

He underwent surgery in Los Angeles on July 17.

“The doctor said to me, ‘It was malignant but you were in the first stage. If it had stayed and we didn’t find it, you would have had trouble in two or three years, but we got it and you were lucky,'” he stated.

“They showed me my latest chest X-ray, which is all clear,” he said proudly. “It was fun to see where that spot was and there is no spot now. They took off 20 percent of the lung.”

Now, after laying low for only two weeks, King is back at work.

King, who stopped smoking 30 years ago after his heart attack, battled prostate in the past. Doctors told him that his most recent ailment still stems from his early years as a smoker.

In his interview with Us, he advised people to get chest X-rays even when they go on normal check ups. “They are all painless,” and can save your life!

Despite his many health crises over the years, King doesn’t plan to retire. “I will probably die on the air,” he joked. “I’ve never ever felt better than I do now.”

