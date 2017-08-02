She’s Back! Lala Kent Returns To ‘VPR’ After Abrupt Exit & Disturbing Feud

Lala Kent is making a shocking return to Vanderpump Rules — and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal all the details of her comeback!

“Lala is full-time filming again,” a source confirmed to Radar. “Lala wants everyone to like her and is actually liking Katie Maloney!”

PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi’s ‘Suicide’ Shocker: ‘I’m Having A Mental Breakdown’

“Lala is cool with Stassi [Schroeder], Kristen [Doute] and Katie and hung out with them in Mexico on their trip,” the source added. “Production made everyone hang out for certain moments.”

Radar reported that Maloney, 30, and Kent, 26, settled their years-long feud during the cast trip for season six.

The women were at odds since Kent was rude during Maloney’s engagement party and proceeded to “fat shame” her afterwards. Maloney retaliated by teaming up with Doute and Schroeder to reveal that Kent was allegedly dating a married man. The allegations forced Kent to quit filming midway through the season.

PHOTOS: Love Or Loathe Him? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ James Most Explosive Moments — From Sex, To Lies & (Of Course) Booze

Kent kept her job as a hostess at SUR, but swapped reality TV for a singing career as she performed her single “Boy” at L.A. Pride in June.

She also filmed with boss Lisa Vanderpump for her new dog spin-off show in April.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.