Too Rude! Lala Kent Posts Her Most Raunchy Naked Photo Ever

Lala Kent revamped her image by calling a truce with Katie Maloney, but the Vanderpump Rules star is still up to her old tricks!

The controversial reality star, 26, stripped down on Instagram in her most raunchy selfie ever.

She also showed off her breasts just weeks before.

🐳 thank you @chichtattoos. I couldn't be anymore in love with my baby orca. #emptythetanks A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Kent’s frequent stripping on her first season of Vanderpump Rules instigated fights with the cast members, and they eventually bullied her into quitting midway through her second season by accusing her of dating a married man.

She eventually rekindled a friendship with now-divorced Scheana Marie, which eventually spiraled into a huge cast feud.

The girls eventually patched up their friendships with recently dumped Stassi Schroeder, Maloney and Kristen Doute — and as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kent is set to return to season six of the hit show.

