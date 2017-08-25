Too Rude! Lala Kent Posts Her Most Raunchy Naked Photo Ever

Lala Kent revamped her image by calling a truce with Katie Maloney, but the Vanderpump Rules star is still up to her old tricks!
The controversial reality star, 26, stripped down on Instagram in her most raunchy selfie ever.
Thin. Skinny. Super skinny. Thick. The thickest. Little bum. Small ass. Ass. Big booty. Whatever. Large. Medium. Small. Triple zero. I don't care. Women unite, ladies rise. No one can tell us how to act, how to be, what to say. No matter what you believe in, what you look like, we are women and we are free. We are in this together. Boys, you'll know if we want it. Our clothing or lack of, doesn't mean a thing. We are doing things for ourselves now. We are living for us. We are all we've got 👯💃 #welcome2ourworldfellas #prepare #ladiesrise
She also showed off her breasts just weeks before.
PHOTOS: Out Of Her League! Lala Kent SLAMS Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian & More A-Listers
Kent’s frequent stripping on her first season of Vanderpump Rules instigated fights with the cast members, and they eventually bullied her into quitting midway through her second season by accusing her of dating a married man.
She eventually rekindled a friendship with now-divorced Scheana Marie, which eventually spiraled into a huge cast feud.
The girls eventually patched up their friendships with recently dumped Stassi Schroeder, Maloney and Kristen Doute — and as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kent is set to return to season six of the hit show.
Stay with Radar for more.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.