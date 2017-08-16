Gaga Gives In: Singer Agrees To Provide ‘Un-Redacted’ Kesha Texts In Dr. Luke Lawsuit

Lady Gaga has agreed to show authorities the texts between her and Kesha, where the Tik Tok singer claims that she was abused by Dr. Luke and that she and Gaga should fight back.

“Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests,” Gaga’s spokesman said.

As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the Poker Face singer previously showed a “heavily-redacted, four page spreadsheet of” her conversations with Kesha, 30. Luke bashed her for not showing the exact evidence, and now Gaga has obliged.

According to the Manhattan Supreme Court’s agreement, she has now agreed to “produce un-redacted copes of certain of the documents that were previously produced in redacted form.”

In August, music producer Dr. Luke, 43, accused Gaga, 31, of refusing to sit for a deposition.

Her lawyer Orin Snyder fired back: “Lady Gaga has always been prepared to testify so long as reasonable limitations were established. That has now been accomplished.”

“She has provided all the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process,” added the singer’s spokesman.

As Radar previously reported, Kesha sued Dr. Luke for having allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2013 when he worked as her producer. Luke sued her for defamation and denied all claims.

“I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her. Kasha and I were friends for many years and she was like my little sister,” he wrote in 2016 via Twitter.

Kesha’s then wrote song Praying, as a ballad about her allegedly abusive relationship with Luke.

