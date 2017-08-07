Animal Control Warns Kim’s Husband Of ‘Issues’ With Rescue Dogs In Surprise Visit

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann got a surprise visit from Fulton County animal control officers on July 30, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Don’t Be Tardy couple put their foster dogs at risk before they were investigated!

A “passer by” caller asked for an animal wellness check to be conducted at the couple’s home on July 29 after seeing a “picture that has surfaced on several social media outlets of 6-7 large dogs being caged in a garage in cages that are too small,” according to the Fulton County animal control report obtained by Radar. Animal control officials looked into the pair, and did not find any prior incidents at the location — but there were “expired tags for one dog going back to Kroy Biermann.”

Officials visited their Atlanta home the next day, and Biermann, 31, immediately “got a rescue contact on the phone who informed [the official that] the puppies were being fostered” and they “check on them frequently.” Then, Biermann “cooperated and let [the official] see the dogs in the garage.”

PHOTOS: Liar, Liar? Kim Zolciak Vehemently DENIES Nose Job — But See The Tell-Tale Photos!

The three puppies were separated in large cages with plenty of space. The adult dogs also had adequate space to “stand up and turn around.”

“All dogs appear to be in good health,” the official noted. “Cages are spotless.”

“The only issues I saw were that the dogs did not have water in their cages,” the officer added. “On a warmer day, the garage may get hot without more ventilation. I advised owner to go ahead and put some water in the cages. He did and dogs did not drink it.”

PHOTOS: Fillers, Botox, & More? Kim Zolciak Secretly Meets With Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon

Then, Biermann was advised to put a fan in the garage or keep the garage door open on hotter days to keep the dogs cooler.

READ THE COURT DOCS!

“Of course we are in the clear because my dogs are very well taken care of,” Zolciak, 39, said on Snapchat at the time. She also claimed that she spent more than $3,000 to take care of the three rescue dogs named Shiloh, Sage and Stella.

The visit comes just four months after their son Kash, 4, was attacked by a dog and was rushed into surgery. His facial injuries have since healed.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.