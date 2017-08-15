Kim Kardashian Pushing Her Twins Into Reality TV Stardom – Before They’re Even Born!

Not long after Kim Kardashian’s known rival, Beyoncé broke then news about her twins, sources claimed the reality star and hubby Kanye West’s surrogate was also expecting two new Kardashians, RadarOnline.com can report. Now it seems they’ll be entering the family’s reality empire as soon as they’re out of the womb!

In true Kim Kardashian fashion, the star has apparently already planned out her children’s entire future, and reality TV is the path she’s chosen.

“Kim finds it frustrating watching Beyoncé at the center of the publicity her twins have brought her,” said a source to CLOSER Magazine. “She wants her babies to be the biggest child stars in the A-list world.”

While her new children were supposed to help “reconnect” her and hubby West – as they’ve reportedly been having issues in their high-profile relationship – it seems her “hunger for fame” may actually end up driving them more apart.

However, Kardashian insists that having this “project” together will “bring them closer together as a family.”

“Kim’s been in talks with TV networks about having a reality show called Meet The Wests and starting the legal process to patent the twins’ names – which she’s decided on – for endorsement deals and their clothing lines,” claimed a source.

“She’s told Kanye she’ll replicate her ‘momager’ Kris Jenner by managing the family. She wants to start as soon as possible so they can maximize their star potential,” the insider continued.

As Radar reported, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently in its last season, and rating have never been lower.

“Kim’s worried she risks being overshadowed by young reality stars as well as her sisters and is convinced her children are the key to keeping her ahead of the pack,” added the source.

Just last month, Kardashian and West announced their surrogate was three months pregnant, and while they are extremely excited to add to their family, it seems things have gotten out of hand.

As Radar reported, Kardashian has been controlling her surrogate’s diet and lifestyle completely. She has hired a nutritionist and yoga teacher for her and is reportedly even insisting that she watch KUWTK and listen to Yeezus.

“Kanye thinks Kim is being totally over-the-top,” said a source, according to CLOSER. “Kanye has tried to keep Kim calm ad told her to give the woman some space, but she has turned into Mumzilla. It’s taking over her life… she’s far worse than she eve was when she was pregnant herself with North and Saint.”

Added the insider: “While she is enjoying not being pregnant and putting on a ton of weight, the stress caused by another woman carrying her kids is causing a lot of arguments between Kim and Kanye, and other members of the family.”

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s reality TV plan for her kids? Sound off in the comments below.

