Khloe Warned: Tristan Is Using You!

In a huge turn up for the books, a Kardashian is being used for publicity by her significant other — rather than the other way around!

Sources tell Radar that NBA star Tristan Thompson is reaping the rewards of dating youngest Kardashian sister Khloe, with one insider claiming, “He’s with her for her social media presence.”

“Since he’s been with Khloe, his following has doubled, which means his endorsement deals will as well,” the source continued. “It’s no coincidence that he upgraded from dating an Instagram model [Jordy Craig] to a reality TV star with more than 60 million followers.”

According to Blind Gossip, Thompson is also hoping that his relationship with the KUWTK star will boost his endorsement deals.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A photo posted by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Meanwhile, as Radar previously reported, Khloe’s friends are begging her to dump her basketball boyfriend.

“Khloé is the one putting all the effort into the relationship and her friends fear Tristan will end up hurting her,” an insider told Life & Style of the situation. “It’s basketball season and it doesn’t seem like he’s making much effort to see Khloé at all.”

The reality star, who has been dating the Cleveland Cavalier for the past three months, already moved into his home part-time despite him having a child with his ex, Craig, in December.

After her failed marriage to Lamar Odom, Khloe’s friends have been worried that she isn’t seeing the possible red flags.

Do you think Tristan is using Khloe for her fame? Let us know in the comments below!

