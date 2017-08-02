Morning Mayhem! Kelly ‘Ready To Walk’ After Ryan’s Big ‘Live’ Betrayal

Engraged over new co-host Ryan Seacrest‘s brazen bid to move Live to Los Angeles, daytime diva Kelly Ripa has told bosses, “I’m done!”

RadarOnline.com has learned the popular chatfest is in chaos after Ripa, 46, told network honchos she’s fed up watching them kiss up to Seacrest — and she’s not going to take it anymore!

“Kelly’s announced that if push comes to shove, she’s ready to walk,” said an insider close to the syndicated show.

“Kelly’s given them an ultimatum — it’s her way or the highway!” continued the insider. “She feels that she was stabbed in the back over the whole Michael Strahan fiasco, and she’s not going to allow it to happen again!”

According to sources, Ripa exploded when Seacrest pushed for Live with Kelly and Ryan to be moved permanently to Los Angeles to suit his schedule — after ABC announced he’ll return as host of the rebooted American Idol next year.

That meant Seacrest, 42, would have to be in L.A. on Sunday nights to film Idol, then board a red-eye flight to New York to be on set for Live on Monday morning and host his radio show.

Apparently that was too daunting for Seacrest — and he pushed for the L.A. move.

“After Ryan made his demand, network brass wanted Kelly to uproot her family and move to California,” tattled a source close to Seacrest. “That’s when Kelly put her foot down and said, ‘No way!'”

“Kelly pointed out that her production company with husband Mark Consuelos, Milojo, is based in New York and so is Live,” said the source.

“She also pointed out that her son, Joaquin, is about to begin high school in New York City. Producers have offered to have Joaquin home-schooled or provide a tutor for him, but she won’t pull him out of school.”

Producers are trying to convince Ripa to get on board — even if it’s just during the period when Idol goes live, the source said.

Besides that, ratings have been tanking since Seacrest signed on, and “bosses are telling Kelly [the move] will help the ratings because they’ll have access to all the stars in Hollywood,” spilled the source.

“But Kelly feels once again the show that bears her name is being hijacked from her — which is what happened with Michael Strahan!”

Since Live launched in 1983, it’s always been filmed in New York City — although the hosts have changed, with Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Strahan and guest hosts playing musical chairs.

The source added: “Kelly’s fuming that ABC would even consider it! All of her family and friends are on the East Coast — and now she has to pack up and move for Ryan’s sake? That’s got to make her steaming mad!

“She promised not to let this happen again to her and the show after Strahan jumped to Good Morning America. Now history seems to be repeating itself — and she won’t have it!”

Another insider on Live told Radar: “Kelly quit the show once before and she’d do it again! When she was angry with ABC for favoring Michael, she refused to come to work for a week. Now that ABC is treating Ryan like royalty, Kelly could be gone for good. She’s very emotional and thinks with her heart, not her head. Kelly needs to think she’s the top priority.”

