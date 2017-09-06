Jamie Foxx Reaches Out To Girlfriend Katie Holmes’ Ex Tom Cruise As Couple Goes Public

Five years after Katie Holmes allegedly signed a divorce agreement with Tom Cruise that forbid her to date publicly, the actress is finally going public with her relationship with longtime secret boyfriend, Jamie Foxx. The stunning brunette was spotted holding hands with her love of four years during a beach day in Malibu yesterday, looking as though she had nothing to hide.

As the couple comes out of hiding, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Foxx has reached out to former friend Cruise in hopes of leaving any drama or bad feelings behind.

PHOTOS: Suri’s New Life: How Mom Katie Holmes Is Keeping Her Normal After Scientology

“Jamie wants Tom’s forgiveness, whatever the future holds for him and Katie. They got along great while working together years ago, and Jamie has always thought very highly of Tom,” the source claimed. “He really hopes they can put it all behind them and make amends.”

“Katie doesn’t think that Jamie has anything to feel bad about, but she knows it would mean a lot to him to clear the air with Tom. Katie just wants everyone to be happy.”

As Radar readers know, Holmes, 38, and Foxx’s relationship began one year after her divorce from Cruise was finalized. In the years they’ve been together, the duo has never been seen out together in public.

PHOTOS: Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Reconcile After She Begs Him To Reveal Their Secret

Foxx, 49, has not only reached out to Cruise, 55, in order to clear the air, and but also to encourage him to be more involved in 11-year-old Suri’s life.

“More than anything, he wants to reassure Tom he’s never trash-talked him as a friend and urge him to spend more time with Suri,” the source said.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.