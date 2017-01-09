Kate Gosselin’s Horror: Troubled Son’s Facility Penalized After Patient, 12, Escapes!

The bombshell revelations about the inpatient facility housing Kate Gosselin’s troubled son Collin go far beyond a revoked license this past summer.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the Philadelphia-area treatment center — which Radar has chosen not to name for privacy reasons — has been written up by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services for a host of very serious violations in recent years.

In November 2014, the facility lost its one-year license after a 12-year-old patient managed to escape the grounds just three hours after admission.

According to government documents obtained by Radar, the child was left completely alone in an interview room, aiding his ability to flee undetected.

The lack of supervision could be especially concerning for Kate, as her son is also 12 years old and suffering from what sources call “anger issues.”

It seems the center’s staff has also made major blunders regarding patients’ treatment plans.

In June 2015, an adolescent client claimed to have suffered sexual abuse by an adult family member, but no one filed a special report or provided more information.

The year prior, a social worker informed the facility that a patient had been sexually abused, but no efforts were made to address the new information.

Another violation sure to worry a public figure like the Kate Plus 8 star, 41, many patient records were left open and unsecured around a community area of the center in late 2014.

Perhaps a lack of preparation was to blame for the mistakes. In mid-2015, 13 staff members were discovered to not have received proper training within 90 days of hire.

As Radar previously reported, Kate revealed in a major magazine interview last summer that her son had been sent away from home to cope with “special needs.”

Sources told Radar that he was living in a “preadolescent unit” at a facility about two hours from the Gosselin family home.

“I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation,” Kate has said.

