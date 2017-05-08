Jon & Kate Doomed From The Start — Gosselin’s Secret Heartbreak Exposed

Jon Gosselin is harboring a long-lost secret that could explain the destruction of his marriage and well-publicized money woes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to divorce documents exclusively obtained by Radar, his own parents went through a long and nasty divorce – years before he split from his own wife, reality mom Kate Gosselin.

Jon’s parents — Thomas and Pamela Gosselin — raised him and his two brothers in Berks County, Penn., similar to where Jon and Kate filmed their hit show Jon & Kate Plus 8.

PHOTOS: Sorry, Kate! Jon Gosselin Spotted On Lunch Date With Ex-Girlfriend Hailey Glassman

According to court documents, Jon’s parents filed twice to split, but finalized the divorce in 1998, when Thomas worked as a dentist and Pamela as a realtor – and money was tight.

Citing as an “irretrievable breakdown,” the couple said their marriage meltdown stemmed from financial turmoil after Chapter 13 bankruptcy, an alleged $50,000 in tax liens, $180,000 in liens against their home, and over $263,000 in liabilities, according to the documents.

With not much to their name other than a 1989 Dodge Van and a 1984 Subaru, the house was their biggest asset – and biggest point of contention.

PHOTOS: Jon Gosselin Parties With Multiple Women After Feud With Kate Reignites

Jon’s mom denied that their house was going to fall into foreclosure, but questioned whether her husband was maintaining the upkeep.

She also refused to pay any of the bills because she wasn’t living under the same roof and Jon’s father was the one paying their debt – a responsibility he admitted he was no longer able to do on his own, as stated in the docs.

His father argued that he “worked full time throughout the marriage and spent all sums earned for the support of [his wife] and [their] three children.”

PHOTOS: So ‘Upset!’ Jon Gosselin Lashes Out After Kate Sends Son Away To Treatment

Thomas also claimed his ex had frivolously “dissipated” their money “by spendthrift habits.”

Pamela, however, said HE was the one who had “wasted” their assets.

Just about ten years later, it was Kate accusing Jon of blowing funds on motorcycles and cars.

PHOTOS: Jon Gosselin Takes Kids From Ex Kate Following Child Services Scandal

Indeed, as Radar previously reported, the Jon & Kate stars’ 2009 divorce pushed Jon into financial ruin, forcing him to scrape together paychecks as a DJ, a TGI Friday’s cook and even appearances in a male strip show.

Are you surprised to learn about Jon’s dark past? Let us know in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.