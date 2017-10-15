Getting Married! Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Engaged

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting engaged.

The 21-year-old ‘Game Of Thrones’ star accepted Jonas proposal this weekend much to his delight.

Jonas, 28, presented her with a stunning diamond ring that was a pear shaped diamond with two bands and looked to be over five carats.

PHOTOS: Nick Jonas Sells His Hollywood Hills Mansion For $3.4 Million — See Inside!

She shared the beautiful ring on her Instagram with the caption: “I said yes”.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Since the news broke, Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, has rushed to social media to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

Alongside the picture of the ring, he wrote on Twitter: “Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT.”

PHOTOS: Sexy! Nick Jonas Lifts His Shirt And Reveals Taut Abs In ‘Men’s Fitness’

Sophie is best known for her role on ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ – Joe has been singing with his brothers Nick and Kevin since a child – he is now with the band DNCE best known for the hit single ‘Cake By The Ocean’.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.