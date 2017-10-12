Jerry Yester Kicked Out Of Own Band After Child Porn Arrest

Jerry Yester, 74, was kicked out of his own band, Lovin’ Spoonful, after being arrested for possession of child pornography, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Band publicist, Mark Logsdon, told a source that drummer Joe Butler and bassist Steve Boone had decided to let go of the aging singer after hearing the news of his alleged crime.

“We are as numbed and shocked as the public is about these serious charges that have been brought against [Yester],” Butler and Boone wrote in a statement.

As Radar previously reported, Yester is facing 30 counts of child porn. He was arrested on Thursday and released after posting a $35,000 bond the same day.

The pianist was reportedly busted by the Cyber Crimes Unit at the Attorney General’s Office in Arkansas.

His former bandmates and family members – brother Jim and daughter Lena – have not commented on the incident.

