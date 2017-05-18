J.LO Puts A Tail On Cheating A-Rod!

Alex Rodriguez’ rep as a serial cheater has prompted starry-eyed new squeeze Jennifer Lopez to put a private eye on his tail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Jen knows this guy has a reputation for being a ‘playa’ as much as being a player,” a source close to the Shades of Blue star spilled exclusively to Radar.

“She’s well aware Alex was reported to have cheated on his then-wife Cynthia with Madonna back in 2008, humiliating her while she looked after their two daughters.”

The former New York Yankee, 41, ALSO cheated his teammates by getting “juiced” on Major League–banned steroids, leading to a yearlong suspension.

Besides the Material Girl, the sleazy slugger has been linked to Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Demi Moore — whose fling with the Bronx Bomber may have led boyfriend Vito Schnabel to dump her!

“Jennifer doesn’t want to be another notch in A-Rod’s belt,” the insider dished. “She signed up for a baseball player — not a swinger.”

In addition to hiring a private eye, the sexy songbird, 47, has conducted her own investigation, according to the source — calling Rodriguez’ exes Diaz, Hudson and even his ex-wife to get their opinions on whether she should sign him to a long-term contract!

