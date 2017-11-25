Oscar Winner Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Quit Acting For Goat Farming

Jennifer Lawrence wants to take a break from Hollywood and acting.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner – who recently split from director Darren Aronofsky – says she wants to buy a farm and ‘milk goats’.

She revealed in an interview: “I want to get a farm. I want to be, like, milking goats.”

When she was a teenager Lawrence lived close to a horse farm in Kentucky and would visit there each day.

Lawrence is a known animal lover and has a pup dog called ‘Pippi’ that she regularly takes on set.

The ‘Hunger Games’ star – who has been working non-stop for the last decade – wants a change of pace.

And with an estimated fortune of over $100 million dollars she can certainly afford to take a break.

“I’d pictured myself being in Indies, living a pretty normal life,” she explained.

Before she takes a break though she will shoot the thriller ‘Red Sparrow’ and ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ which is reportedly her last film with the Marvel franchise.

While Lawrence is also penning a screenplay with her comedy pal Amy Schumer also.

Lawrence infamously was sick during a Broadway show while seeing her pal Olivia Wilde perform.

