‘Teen Mom’ Liar? Court Papers Uncover Truth Behind Jenelle’s Pregnant Beating Claims

Jenelle Evans claimed in her tell-all book that she suffered a miscarriage after her ex-husband punched her in the stomach during an altercation. After Courtland Rogers denied the allegations, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the truth behind the disturbing incident.

In court papers obtained from Brunswick County District Court, a warrant for Rogers’ arrest was issued for the January 11, 2013 offenses assault on a female and battery of unborn child.

“The defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did assault and strike Jenelle Rogers, a female person, by grabbing her by her hair and slamming her against the wall,” the warrant read. “The defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did commit a battery on a pregnant woman Jenelle Rogers.”

A second warrant was issued for assault on a female from an incident that occurred on January 14, 2013.

And finally, a third warrant was issued for assault on a female and battery of unborn child for an offense that took place on January 21, 2013.

“The defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did assault and strike Jenelle Rogers, a female person, by grabbing her hair, smashing her head against the floor and wrestling her attempting to take her vehicle keys” the warrant read. “The defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did commit a battery on a pregnant woman Jenelle Rogers.”

Rogers was arrested on March 5, 2013 with a court hearing scheduled for April 8, 2013.

As part of a plea deal, his 75-day prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for 24 months. He was ordered to pay $200 and complete a domestic violence offenders program.

The descriptions in the court documents are different than what Evans penned in her book Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom.

“Courtland slapped me around a few times, then started punching me in the gut,” she wrote. “I packed a bag and went to spend the night with my mother. I woke the next morning to a pool of blood between my legs. My mother rushed me to the emergency room, where they explained to me that I had suffered a miscarriage due to my recent altercation with Courtland.”

Rogers slammed the allegations made in her book exclusively to Radar.

“I never in my life have hit her,” he said. “I never touched her. If we were ever fighting I made sure she wouldn’t hit me. I never swung or hit her or anything. That is the God’s honest truth.”

She continued, “I never ever physically hit her in that type of manner. I swear to God. Not drunk. Not high. Not sober. It never happened.”

The couple was married from 2012 to 2014.

