Abandoned On Mother’s Day! Jenelle Evans Rips Mom For ‘Hiding’ Son Jace From Her

Jenelle Evans‘ nasty custody battle with her mom, Barbara Evans, is forcing her to lose time with her oldest son, even on Mother’s Day. RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the Teen Mom 2 star’s upcoming custody hearing.

Jenelle, 24, revealed over Twitter that she would be spending the holiday without her oldest child.

“On Mother’s Day I won’t have him,” she tweeted. “I’m torn. Was mad for too long then turned into tears the rest of my night.”

When a fan asked why the family doesn’t spend the day together, she replied, “She ignores my calls and texts and took Jace and hid from me all day in her house locked up. No lie.”

Despite her heartbreak, Evans spent the holiday with her son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and newborn daughter Ensley with fiancé David Eason.

“The kids and David made me this homemade chalk board for our house and even drew one awesome picture on it,” Jenelle captioned a photo of the gift. “I’m in love!”

Despite the gesture, she couldn’t get over not having her son with her.

“This day didn’t go the way I imagined but there will be many more to come in the future,” she wrote. “#Hopeful.”

The MTV star exclusively told Radar of the May 25th court hearing, “We have our final court next week about Jace.”

As fans know, Jenelle signed over custody of Jace to her mom in 2010 because she was in and out of jail for drug, assault and more charges.

Although Jenelle has stayed out of trouble since her August 2015 arrest when she assaulted Nathan’s then-girlfriend Jessica Henry, her mother still refuses to sign custody back over to her.

Who do you think will win the custody battle? Tell us in the comments!

