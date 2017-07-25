Reality Check! ‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst’s Wife Orders Him To Quit Show

RadarOnline.com has learned that Survivor TV host Jeff Probst and his wife haven’t exactly been seeing eye-to-eye on their future together.

According to an insider, Lisa Russell, 45, has ordered 55-year-old Probst to quit the hit reality competition and focus on their family life instead.

“Jeff loves his crazy job and the very peaceful home life he goes home to when he’s not shooting, but his wife Lisa wants him home permanently,” the insider claimed of the couple, who married in 2011.

“Now that her kids [and Probst’s stepchildren],” Michael and Ava, Russell’s two children with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “are teenagers, Lisa needs his help more than ever now,” noted the insider.

“She says the family doesn’t need the Survivor money and that they’re completely set for life.”

So will the television host’s 17-year run on the popular CBS show finally be over?

Maybe not just yet, said the source.

“Jeff’s feeling the pressure at home, which makes going away for months at a time filming in exotic locales all the more attractive.”

