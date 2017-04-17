Phil Who? Jay Mohr Secretly Dating L.A. Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss!

Cougar alert! Fifty-five-year-old LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is secretly dating comedian Jay Mohr, 46, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The pair who were spotted out at a basketball game together in January of this year, sparked romance rumors way before that when they were caught flirting on Twitter in April 2016.

Buss coyly tweeted at Mohr about a floral delivery and he even dropped the L word in response!

What a view! LA loves you Jeanie, as do I. Please run the @Lakers see you the 28th. Xoxo JJ https://t.co/pxUaVAiMyC — Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) April 29, 2016

A year later, on April 10, 2017, Mohr posted, “RT if you love Jeanie Buss!” to which she responded, “I’m a lucky girl!”

Technically, Mohr is still married to his wife of 10 years, Nikki Cox, but they’re definitely VERY estranged. He filed for divorce from her in July of 2016, and even requested emergency custody of their son Meredith, only to file a dismissal six days later.

Mohr then RE-filed for divorce from Cox in December of 2016. That was followed by his application for sole custody of their son in March 2017. Mohr claimed in court documents that Cox has a drug problem and is putting their son at risk, which the actress denies.

Buss’s martial woes are only slightly less messy. Buss started dating New York Knicks owner Phil Jackson in 1999 and got engaged in 2012. However, they never tied the knot, and in 2016 Buss and Jackson announced their engagement was over — around the same time that Mohr re-filed for divorce from Cox and only a month later Mohr and Buss were spotted in a video sitting and laughing together at a Lakers game.

