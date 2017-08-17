Another ‘VPR’ Split! Jax & Brittany Caught Living Separate Lives Ahead Of Spinoff

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher aren’t the only breakup happening at SUR! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are living separate lives – just weeks ahead of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff’s premiere!

Cartwright, 28, is home in Kentucky – and left Taylor, 37, at home by himself!

My Maci angel baby love bug 💝💝💝 #homesweethome A post shared by Brittany Cartwright💋 (@brittany) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

But, Lisa Vanderpump’s resident bad boy doesn’t seem too heartbroken, as he’s been spending time with rocky couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

In the green room @nbcwillandgrace anxiously awaiting!!! #pumprules takes over the #willandgrace set!! @bravotv A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Cartwright and Taylor began dating shortly after they met in Las Vegas in between seasons four and five of Vanderpump Rules. Cartwright has been eyeing a proposal, but Taylor admitted he isn’t ready to take the next step in their relationship yet.

Meanwhile, Maloney, 30, and Schwartz, 34, are “on the rocks” because of her mean girl ways and trust issues.

