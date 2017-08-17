Another ‘VPR’ Split! Jax & Brittany Caught Living Separate Lives Ahead Of Spinoff

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher aren’t the only breakup happening at SUR! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are living separate lives – just weeks ahead of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff’s premiere!
Cartwright, 28, is home in Kentucky – and left Taylor, 37, at home by himself!
But, Lisa Vanderpump’s resident bad boy doesn’t seem too heartbroken, as he’s been spending time with rocky couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.
Cartwright and Taylor began dating shortly after they met in Las Vegas in between seasons four and five of Vanderpump Rules. Cartwright has been eyeing a proposal, but Taylor admitted he isn’t ready to take the next step in their relationship yet.
Meanwhile, Maloney, 30, and Schwartz, 34, are “on the rocks” because of her mean girl ways and trust issues.
Do you think Cartwright and Taylor are done for good? Sound off in the comments!
