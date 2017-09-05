Javi Marroquin Goes On Tirade Over Stolen Property – Did Kailyn Lowry Steal From Him?

Javi Marroquin went off in an epic rant on social media when someone stole from him – and he’s hinting it was ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

The Teen Mom 2 dad turned to Twitter to blast the person who allegedly stole from him.

“Don’t come into my house stealing something as if I won’t find out. I know where everything I own is,” he tweeted, adding, “Don’t go filing a PFA against me now.”

Marroquin, 24, then revealed that someone stole one of his passes for a family trip to Disney.

“Someone came in here and stole something from me,” he went off on Instagram live. “I can order a new one, but it’s the fact you stole something. I had four magic bands. Someone came in my room and now there is three. I know where all my money is at. Don’t go filing a PFA against me when I come over to your house to get it.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry, 25, filed a protection from abuse order against Marroquin in March when he showed up to her home aggressively.

Fortunately for Marroquin, the bracelet was returned a short time later.

“So I come home from the gym and look at what’s sitting on my garbage pile all of a sudden,” he said on Snapchat. “It’s back, it is what it is. I’ll pretend like it never happened.”

Marroquin and Lowry have had a rocky relationship since she announced their divorce in May 2016 while he was serving his deployment for the Air Force.

She filed for the PFA, which was later dropped, only weeks after Radar exclusively revealed her third pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

One reason Lowry and Marroquin divorced was because she didn’t want another child.

On this week’s episode, they were on the outs again when he filed for child support for their son Lincoln, 3.

“It’s because he wants to be spiteful and he wants the money,” Lowry said. “It’s a slap in the face!”

