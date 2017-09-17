Poor Sales! Janet Jackson’s New Tour Soft Turnout In Texas

Janet Jackson’s State Of The World Tour had poor sales in Texas.

According to Billboard’s ‘Boxscore’ Jackson’s concert at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, was not a big hit with music fans.

The Gross sales were $438,010 with only 4973 fans attended at the venue that can hold 10,560. Tickets ranged from $35 to $135 to see the performer.

Jackson, 51, and her team will be hoping for a better turnout at the BOK Center in Tulsa tonight as she tries to rebuild her career after having a baby.

The performer is no stranger to poor ticket sales in recent times. She had to cancel a string of concerts in Europe last year as part of her Unbreakable Tour because briefs were not selling.

It is a turbulent time for Jackson who had a baby daughter Eissa before announcing that she was divorcing her husband Wissam Al Mana.

Her brother Randy Jackson hit out at her husband claiming he was ‘verbally abusive’ towards his famous sister during their marriage and making her feel like ‘a prisoner’.

Jackson is set to play fifty-six cities as part of her new tour that began in Lafayette in Louisiana where she stunned fans with her new slimmed-down look.

