Unleashed Janet Jackson Ready To Ditch Burka For Twerking

Janet Jackson is planning revenge on Wissam Al Mana — and her sexy “State of the World” tour will have him fuming, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jackson, 51, is set to start her 56-city comeback tour on Sept. 7, and insiders tell Radar that her performances will be as “nasty” as possible to get back at her 42-year-old soon-to-be ex!

“The show is going to be so hot they may have to ban kids,” the insider told Radar. “Janet is planning a bevy of sexy moves that will include lap dances, where she will pull random fans — male and female — on stage for some white-hot fun.”

“Her fans will get everything they’ve been previously accustomed to — and more,” the insider added, noting that her new routines are extremely “raunchy!”

Radar exclusively reported that the “All For You” hitmaker started losing her baby weight and hitting the rehearsal studios in preparation for the tour earlier this month.

Jackson and the Qatari billionaire tied the knot in 2012, and she was quick to conform to his strict interpretation of Islam as she spent five years draped in burkas. They welcomed their son Eissa in January 2017, but his birth wasn’t enough to save their marriage.

“Janet repressed so much that she nearly died of anxiety and boredom,” the insider explained.

The couple decided to divorce in April 2017, and is still battling over custody of their son.

