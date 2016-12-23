Iconic Farewell: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Star-Studded Memorial & Burial — See The Invite!

Late Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor will be celebrated in style.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Gabor — who died peacefully in her Bel Air, Calif., home last Sunday at 99 years old — will have a lavish memorial service, followed by a star-studded burial at Westwood Memorial Park Cemetery.

The star will be laid to rest alongside her sister, Eva, and daughter, Francesca Hilton.

See the invite:

The late blond bombshell’s ninth husband, Prince Frederic Von Anhalt, 73, will host the “celebration of life” on Friday, Dec. 30.

The even will begin at 10 am at the Church of the Good Shepard in Beverly Hills, followed by her burial at 12 pm.

“Zsa Zsa wanted to be buried in her favorite dress and favorite jewelry, which included one of her most expensive diamond necklaces,” a source close to Gabor told Radar.

And, needless to say, many celebrities are expected to attend the affair.

According to sources, guests will include Kris Jenner, Larry King, Quincy Jones, Debbie Reynolds, George Hamilton and Kathy Hilton, the granddaughter-in-law of Gabor’s second husband, late hotelier Conrad Hilton.

