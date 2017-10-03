Vito Who? Heidi Klum Rekindles Relationship With Ex-Husband Seal!

Newly single Heidi Klum is crying on a familiar shoulder in the wake of her messy split from bad boy Vito Schnabel in September — her ex-husband and baby daddy Seal!

“Seal’s dropped everything to be by Heidi’s side and try to lift her spirits,” an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“The connection between these two never went away, and was actually a big reason why Vito couldn’t commit.”

PHOTOS: Hot Or Not? See Heidi Klum’s Bikini Body Without Airbrushing!

As Radar reported, 31-year-old Schnabel, who was recently arrested on drug charges, and Klum, 44, have decided to call it quits on their three-year relationship amid rumors he was straying on the Project Runway host.

“Vito always felt second best to Seal, who would be on the phone to Heidi night and day and dictating her schedule due to their shared commitment to the kids,” Helene, 13, Henry, Johan, 10, and 7-year-old Lou.

“Seal has no shortage of girls to casually date, but he’s still hopelessly in love with Heidi,” revealed the insider.

PHOTOS: PDA Alert! Bikini-Clad Heidi Klum Locks Lips With Young Boyfriend

“Everyone’s predicting it’s just a matter of time before they get back together.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.