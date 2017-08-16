HBO Producer Moves Body Of Dead Coked-Out Friend, Gets One-Year Behind Bars

HBO producer Marc Henry Johnson was sentenced this past Tuesday to a year in prison for moving the body of a Long Island mom, who died of a cocaine overdose, on his watch.

“My guess [is] we would not be sitting here had Mr. Johnson immediately called 911,” said Manhattan Federal Judge Jesse Furman. “For all we know, she could have been saved.”

According to the NY Daily News, Johnson allegedly called paramedics once Cerveny “turned blue.”

While the incident occurred in 2015, Johnson, 53, pleaded guilty to accessory earlier this year.

“Please give me the chance to redeem myself,” he said in court.

As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the producer’s friend, Kiersten Cerveny, died in October of 2015 after the two got cocaine from local NYC drug dealer, James “Pepsi” Holder. She overdosed while in the coke dealer’s apartment.

Johnson claimed he had met with Cerveny, 38, at around 4 am to buy cocaine from Holden, who later admitted to having used his apartment as a stash house. He was sentenced to five years behind bars last May.

The incident was caught on tape, as a video shows both Johnson and Holden carrying Cerveny’s dead body trough the building’s hallway in order to move her away form Holden’s drug-filled apartment.

“You made the wrong choice,” said Furman. “I can’t get past the fact that your conduct may have resulted in the tragic death of [Cerveny].”

Johnson admitted to everything and apologized to his family, saying that he hoped the judge would be lenient, as he had lost several family members to crack and alcohol overdoses.

