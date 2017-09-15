Harry Dean Stanton At Death’s Door! 91-Year-old Bedridden After Secret Hospital Stay

Legendary screen actor Harry Dean Stanton‘s days of entertaining may be coming to an end — RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the 91-year-old icon is bravely facing his final days.

Heavily-nominated Stanton, who’s been in over 250 films and television shows since the 1950’s, is “ailing at home after numerous health complications and a recent stay at Sherman Oaks Hospital,” a pal reveals to Radar.

“Harry’s done it all, seen it all and been around all the greats for decades,” a source said. “Now he’s resting at home and really only seeing his closest friends. But he knows this is the end to a wonderful life.”

“Sadly, he is in very bad health, but he’s still hanging in there,” dishes the informant.

A rep for the star has not responded to Radar’s calls for comment.

