Harry Dean Stanton Dead At 91

Harry Dean Stanton has died at the age of 91.

The legendary screen actor passed away on Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

The Hollywood icon was bravely facing his final days.

Just hours before his death, sources told Radar the heavily-nominated Stanton, who’s been in over 250 films and television shows since the 1950’s, was “ailing at home after numerous health complications and a recent stay at Sherman Oaks Hospital.”

“Harry’s done it all, seen it all and been around all the greats for decades,” a source said at the time. “Now he’s resting at home and really only seeing his closest friends. But he knows this is the end to a wonderful life.”

“Sadly, he is in very bad health, but he’s still hanging in there,” dished the informant about the star, who’s rep had not responded to Radar’s calls for comment.

May he rest in peace.

