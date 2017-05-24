Gretchen Rossi’s Nightmare: Ex-Friend Arrested For Attacking Slade!

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi has new real-life drama to deal with – and for once it has nothing to do with Tamra Judge !

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a copy of a Newport Beach Police Department report filed on April 21, 2017, claiming that the 38-year-old blonde beauty’s fiancée, Slade Smiley, was assaulted by former friend Jay Photoglou after dining at A’s Restaurant – a popular hotspot among the RHOC crew.

According to the report filed by the arresting officer on the scene, “At 2133 hours I was dispatched to the A’s Restaurant in Newport Beach to reference to an assault and battery that had just occurred on a customer. I arrived on the scene and contacted the victim, later identified as Slade Smiley, who was standing outside the restaurant.”

The report states that after exiting the restaurant, while Smiley, 43, was “walking to the valet stand located at the north end of A Restaurant parking lot, Photoglou exited the restaurant and struck Smiley on the back of the head.”

Terry Craft of Newport Beach Records and Evidence confirmed the arrest and added, “On April 22 at 0015 hours, Photoglou was arrested at the 3300 Block of West Coast Highway in Newport Beach. He was charged with 242 PC Battery and 240 PC Assault against Mr. Slade Smiley.”

As Radar has reported, Rossi and Smiley have been battling Photoglou in court for years. Rossi accused him of being a friend turned stalker who caused havoc in her life by leaking nude photos, threatening her with violence and spreading lies to the press, all which, she claims, cost her a spot on Real Housewives and $500,000 a year in lucrative gigs.

A jury awarded Rossi $523,000 in a suit she brought against Photoglou, but he filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to have the judgment discharged, and the two now are battling it out again in court, with Rossi refusing to let him off the hook.

Photoglou will be in court for the assault and battery arrest on June 5, the DA confirmed.

His civil war with Rossi continues.

Photoglou did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

