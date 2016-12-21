Garth & Trisha’s Killer Addiction Exposed!

Gigantic Garth Brooks and his tubby wife, Trisha Yearwood, can’t stop eating — prompting a medical expert to warn that country music’s First Couple seems “addicted to food” as they pack on a staggering amount of weight.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, says the stars each look like they’re carrying an extra “40 to 50 pounds” with Trisha crushing the scales at about 179 and Garth weighing a gut-busting 191 pounds.

Both Garth, 54, and his 52-year-old wife have battled the bulge since getting hitched in 2005, but now they seem to be their heaviest ever, says the doctor!

“Garth and Trisha are like codependents when it comes to eating,” says an insider.

Dr. Fischer believes “they appear to be addicted to food.”

Trisha, who writes cookbooks, even confesses: “This girl likes food! I think about food all the time. Making peace with eating is a daily battle for me!”

But the doctor warns the country king and queen’s love for tasty Southern style dishes makes them candidates for an early grave.

“They both appear to be obese and obesity is a risk factor for 65 different illnesses, including diabetes and heart disease,” notes Dr. Fischer.

“Obesity shortens life spans by three to nine percent. If the average lifespan is 80 years, this means Garth and anyone else is cutting from 2.4 years up to seven years off their life. It’s a lot!”

Being too fat increases women’s risk for breast, cervical and uterine cancers, Dr. Fischer notes. In men, the dangers of lung and prostate cancers climb.

Despite the danger, Garth and Trisha can’t put down their forks, the insider says.

As GLOBE reported in the Dec. 5 issue, Trisha — pictured performing with Garth at the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1 — appears to have packed on a whopping 47 pounds. And Garth has kept pace!

In 2013, Trisha lost 40 pounds in a bid to save her marriage. She got down to a curvy 140 pounds — but has since regained all of that and possibly more!

The two have made light of their love for food, jokingly calling themselves a “quarter ton of fun.”

TV chef Trisha has even bragged about Garth’s favorite recipe — Garth’s Breakfast Bowl, consisting of eggs, cheese, sausage, bacon, tortellini and tater tots mixed up together.

“He wolfs it down,” she says.

But Trisha also admits she fails to rein in her appetite at meal times.

“I know what I should be eating and what portions,” admits Trisha. “I just have to actually DO it!”

