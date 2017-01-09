Caught! 16 ‘Major’ Thug Suspects Behind Bars In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

French police conducted a series of raids to hunt down and detain 16 suspects in Kim Kardashian‘s traumatic robbery in Paris last October.

According to reports, DNA recovered from a piece of tape used to gag and silence 36-year-old Kardashian led authorities to a notorious “major thug” and a host of veteran gangsters, allegedly ranging in age from 50 to as old as 72.

A spokesperson for the Paris Prosecutor confirmed the reports that the men were rounded up in raids that began at 6 a.m. on Jan. 9 in the French capital, as well as its suburbs, including Raincy and Vincenne.

Police are allowed to hold the suspects for up to 96 hours without an arrest as they question the suspects to determine if they are responsible for the theft of Kardashian’s $10 million in jewelry and cash.

The raids come on the heels of the reality star releasing a promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians that highlighted the trauma she suffered following the Paris ordeal last October.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kardashian West cries to her family in the clip. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

