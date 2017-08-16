Faith Hill: Secret Throat Cancer Horror!

Friends are fearing the worst after doctors ordered Faith Hill to cancel her concert in Arkansas earlier this month due to vocal complications.

A source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that pals close to the singer are worried she’s secretly battling throat cancer, and Hill’s devoted husband, Tim McGraw, is said to be “terrified” that he’ll lose her to the dreaded disease!

“Tim is beside himself,” confided an insider. “Both he and Faith are concerned that if her condition gets any worse, her golden voice will be silenced for good!”

Pals close to the first couple of country music believe years of touring have taken a serious toll on Hill, 49.

Although a rep for the country crooner insists there’s no need to worry, it was announced on August 3rd that the mother-of-three “under doctor’s advisement . . . has been put on two days of vocal rest.”

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a prominent New York internist who hasn’t treated Faith, told Radar: “Throat cancer does affect the vocal cords early on in the disease.

“That’s the only way you might detect it, as you can’t really feel the larynx, since there aren’t really any nerves there.

“Someone like Faith Hill would no doubt see a throat specialist to have this checked out.

“If it’s not cancer, she could develop throat polyps, which can rupture, and really are a singer’s worst fear!”

Faith has already undergone neck surgery twice, and in 2013, her weight plummeted dramatically.

At the time, a nutritional expert estimated the 5-foot-9 songbird’s weight had dropped to as low as 115 pounds.

“Faith needs to take it easy!” declared Fischer.

